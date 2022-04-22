Scott Disick is taking his romance with Rebecca Donaldson "day by day".

The 38-year-old reality TV star recently started dating the 27-year-old model and friends say Scott is looking for a serious relationship but wants to take things slowly.

A source told Us Weekly: "So far it’s going well. He’s very attracted to her. It’s still a new relationship and he’s taking it day by day."

Scott - who has three children with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian - showed that he is getting serious about Rebecca when he took her to the recent premiere of Hulu's 'The Kardashians' and introduced her to the Kardashian / Jenner family.

The insider said: "Him introducing her to the family and having her at the Kardashian premiere meant a lot to him.

"Scott is looking for the right person to settle down with,” but he just hasn’t found her yet. He wants to be in a serious relationship just like most of his exes are."

Kourtney is currently engaged to drummer Travis Barker, while another of Scott's exes, Sofia Richie, recently announced her own engagement to Elliot Grainge.

And Scott responded to Sofia Richie's engagement by poking fun at himself.

After Sofia, 23 - who dated Scott, 38, for three years from 2017 to 2020 - announced her engagement, Scott took to Instagram to write: "In the 305 just call me good luck chuck."

The message appears to refer to the movie 'Good Luck Chuck', which follows a man called Charlie (played by Dane Cook) whose string of ex-girlfriends get engaged to new men or find their true love after they split from him.