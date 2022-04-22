Blac Chyna has denied accepting a $100,000 kill fee' after 'Rob Chyna' was axed.

The 33-year-old model - who has five-year-old daughter Dream with former flame Rob Kardashian, 35 - admitted accepting the money but insisted she thought it was payment for filming.

Speaking in court this week, where she is suing Rob's family for defamation, she said: "Why would I sign a kill fee for my number one show?"

Chyna was also paid an additional $370,000 to appear on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' alongside Rob's family.

Chyna is alleging defamation from the reality TV dynasty resulted in the cancellation of E! series 'Rob and Chyna' back in 2016 and she is seeking $108 million in damages from the family.

Reality stars Kim Kardashian, 41, and Khloe Kardashian , 37, and their mother Kris Jenner, 66, have been present at the trial, but half-sister Kylie Jenner, 24 - who previously dated Chyna's ex Tyga - was not as she is recovering from illness.

In court this week, Rob alleged that his ex-girlfriend had previously "inflicted severe injury " on him and he "feared for [his] life" as he claimed she tried to choke him with an iPhone charging cord and allegedly assaulted him with a metal pole.

He also alleged that she pointed a gun at him, but Chyna insisted that this incident was merely "playful."