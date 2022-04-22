Lila Grace Moss says she is finally “having to admit” that her mum Kate Moss has a great fashion sense.

The Miu Miu catwalk star - who is the daughter of the 48-year-old supermodel and her ex Jefferson Hack, 50 - has finally been able to come to terms that her clothes are “cool”.

The 19-year-old model told British Vogue for the May cover story: “In the last three or four years, I’ve realised that her style is actually really cool. I’m having to admit it now.”

Lila - despite borrowing her mother’s trademark YSL, Chanel and other high-end brands - still had notes for her style icon mother as she lacks diversity in the athleisure department, a secret that Kate would “hate” to get out.

She said: “She doesn’t have a good trackies selection. She only has pyjamas.

“She probably would hate me saying that. She doesn’t want anyone to know she wears trackies.”

Lila revealed her mum didn’t “recommend” her getting into the modelling industry but didn’t stand in her way sashaying down the runway at 1x and signing her to her Kate Moss Agency.

She said: “My mum always put me off [modelling]. She was always like, ‘If you wanna do it, you can, but I wouldn’t recommend it.”

The Marc Jacobs Beauty model mused that her mother was probably reflecting on her own negative experience when she was 14 - which included how “no one takes care of you mentally” as Kate told Vanity Fair in 2017 - and how she felt “shy” in front of the camera as a tween.

She said: “When I was younger she was scared that I’d fall into the same trap, I think.

Lila said: “I remember Mum asked me to do something with her when I was 13. I said yes. And then I woke up and I was like, ‘I can’t do it!’ I was so shy – and I had braces.”

Lila shared that one of their favourite mother-daughter pastimes is watching “all the crime shows on Netflix and ‘Law Order’."

She said: “We love watching Law Order. It’s Mum’s favourite thing to watch before bed. All the crime shows on Netflix… tick, tick, tick.”