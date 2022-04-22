Dame Helen Mirren has hinted that she will feature in 'Fast X'.

The 76-year-old actress portrays Magdalene 'Queenie' Shaw in the high-speed franchise and revealed that she is desperate to return for the final chapter of the film series – which stars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez.

Asked if she will be seen in the upcoming movie, Helen told TheWrap: "Oh I hope so. Oh my goodness yes, I do hope so.

"I think you will actually."

Helen – who has played Magdalene in 'The Fate of the Furious', 'F9' and the spin-off 'Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw' – recalled how she persuaded Vin to land her part in the franchise.

The Oscar-winning star said: "I didn’t ask, I begged! I think I was at some function, and he was there, and I got introduced to him. And I was shameless: ‘Oh God, I’d just love to be in one of your movies! Please let me be in it.’

"And then Vin, with that beautiful, deep voice of his, said: ‘I’ll see what I can do.’ And he did it for me. He found this great little role for me, which was perfect. I’d just never done anything like that before — one of those big, big movies. And, in my vanity, I just loved driving and really wanted to do my own driving in a fast car."

Helen has a close bond with Vin and thinks that the pair have "completely natural chemistry".

She explained: "That's completely natural chemistry. It was there right from the very beginning of my first meeting with Vin.

"And I just adored him immediately, and he's always been so kind and lovely to me. So it was there right from the beginning, and it is very weird. It doesn't make any sense whatsoever on any level, but that's the weird thing about chemistry, isn't it? There's never an explanation for it. It's just one of those things that happens."