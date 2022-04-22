Rocket League is getting a battle royale mode

© BANG Media International

Tags

'Rocket League' is getting a battle royale mode.

A trailer for the vehicle soccer game's new Knockout Bash mode, which arrives on April 27 and will last for two weeks, revealed eight players will go head-to-head to be crowned last car standing.

Players will get three KOs before game over, while there is also a danger zone.

In comparison to the traditional mode, the battle royale brings triple jumping and the opportunity to win XP bonuses and new items to switch-up the look of the cars.

A spin-off title 'Rocket League Sideswipe' was released on iOS and Android last year, with the game taking advantage of touchscreen controls, rather than being a port of the original.

It switched to a side view to better suit the smaller screens.

Each match lasts two minutes, and they can either be played one-on-one or with two teammates pairing up on each side.

There is also competitive rankings to test your skills.

The game was first released for Microsoft Windows and PlayStation 4 in July 2015, with ports for Xbox One and Nintendo Switch being released later on.

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend