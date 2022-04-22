'Rocket League' is getting a battle royale mode.

A trailer for the vehicle soccer game's new Knockout Bash mode, which arrives on April 27 and will last for two weeks, revealed eight players will go head-to-head to be crowned last car standing.

Players will get three KOs before game over, while there is also a danger zone.

In comparison to the traditional mode, the battle royale brings triple jumping and the opportunity to win XP bonuses and new items to switch-up the look of the cars.

A spin-off title 'Rocket League Sideswipe' was released on iOS and Android last year, with the game taking advantage of touchscreen controls, rather than being a port of the original.

It switched to a side view to better suit the smaller screens.

Each match lasts two minutes, and they can either be played one-on-one or with two teammates pairing up on each side.

There is also competitive rankings to test your skills.

The game was first released for Microsoft Windows and PlayStation 4 in July 2015, with ports for Xbox One and Nintendo Switch being released later on.