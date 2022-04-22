Luke Bryan has dismissed Blake Shelton's agricultural efforts as "pretend farming".

The 'Drink a Beer' singer has been locked in a feud over fields with 'The Voice' coach and insisted that while his corn-growing efforts in Nashville are meaningful, his friend hasn't done anything notable in the grounds of the Oklahoma ranch he shares with wife Gwen Stefani.

Speaking on Apple Music Country's 'The Ty Bentli Show', Luke said of his pal: "He's pretend farming.

"I mean, he's just putting out like wild grasses — stuff that literally will grow on Mars. I'm actually planting stuff that human beings can enjoy. I'm not feeding a bunch of rabbits and moles and stuff. Blake's farming earthworms and stuff."

The 45-year-old star - who has sons Thomas, 13, and Tatum, 11, with wife Caroline - previously revealed he'd grown four acres of sweetcorn during lockdown and admitted he turned to the outdoors because he'd got "so bored" at home.

He said: "The video of me planting all that sweet corn ... I was so bored and didn't have anything to do. I went and bought a planter, I bought a garden tractor, I bought a harrow disc. And I just went to town on this one field and planted like five acres of sweet corn.

"I call my dad, and I'm like, 'Daddy, we're planting corn.' He goes, 'Ain't that something? You moved to Nashville to get away from this, and now 15, 18 years later, you're back to planting corn.' "

The 'Buy Dirt' singer also relished the opportunity to show his friends what he could do with the land.

He said: "The main thing of what was fun about it was ... I've been so busy. I've got some buddies in my world. They're trying to do a garden, or they're ... I'm like, 'Buddy, that field looks horrible. You don't have it right.' And they're like, 'Well, you get out there and make it look better.' And I'm like, 'Well, I don't have time. I got to go do all this.'

"So finally I had time. When I got done getting this field ready to plant, I was like, 'Boys, behold. That's what perfection looks like.' "

But tending to his crops took Luke back to his long days working at his father's Georgia peanut mill.

He said: "It was literally 15-hour days, breathing dust. It's crazy because at the time, I mean, I'm 24, 25 years old, and I remember physically feeling like I had been in a gang fight, played a football game. That's how hard we were working. It was 24/7 and just working constantly during peanut season.

"I was still gigging. I was still playing concerts Fridays and Saturday nights. I'd be in the damn peanut mill on a Thursday, and God, I'd have to go drive through the night and sing college shows with peanut dust all in my lungs. It was a wonder. I probably sounded pretty awful back then!"