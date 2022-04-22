Max Verstappen has poked fun at Sir Lewis Hamilton's involvement in a bid to buy Chelsea.

The British F1 driver has been named as part of Sir Martin Broughton's consortium that is hoping to buy the Premier League club but Verstappen questioned why the Arsenal fan wants to help one of the club's rivals.

The F1 world champion - who dramatically beat Hamilton to the world title last year - said: "I am a PSV fan and I would never buy Ajax.

"And if I was going to buy a football club I would want to be the full owner and to take the decisions myself, not own just a tiny percentage.’

"I thought he was an Arsenal fan? And if you are an Arsenal fan going for Chelsea, that is quite interesting.

"But everyone does what they want with their money so let’s see what comes out of it."

Hamilton confirmed that he was part of the bid ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and described it as a "great opportunity".

The seven-time world champion said: "Chelsea is one of the biggest teams in the world. When I heard about the opportunity, I was like wow, this is a great opportunity to be part of something so great.

"Sir Martin took time to speak to me on the phone and explain to me his and his team’s goals if they were to win the bid, which was incredibly exciting and very much aligned with my values."

Hamilton explained that his uncle is a Chelsea supporter and says it is a dream of his to get involved in football.

The British driver said: "I have been a football fan since I was a kid. I played in the school team every year in my childhood and I have been to numerous games.

"When I was young, I wanted to fit in and all the kids supported different teams. I remember switching between teams and my sister punching me and saying you have to support Arsenal, so then I became a supporter of Arsenal."