Olivia Rodrigo's "super honest" friends keep her "grounded".

The 19-year-old singer was propelled to mainstream stardom when her debut single, 'drivers license', topped the charts around the world and smashed multiple records in 2021.

And while fame "drastically" changed her world, the Disney star - who gained recognition starring in 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' and 'Bizaardvark' - still leads a relatively normal life and her close circle of friends makes sure she never gets too big for her boots.

Speaking to OK! Magazine USA, she said: "It’s so crazy.

"But I have amazing friends who are super honest with me and keep me grounded. My life has changed drastically, but at the end of the day, I’m really kind of like the same person doing the same things in my everyday life."

The 'good 4 u' hitmaker reminds herself that she embarked on a career in pop music because she loves songwriting.

Asked what she would tell her younger self, she replied: "I would tell her that everything's gonna work out, surround yourself with great people and do all this because you love writing songs."

Olivia cares a great deal about the art she puts out into the world and can be hard on herself because she is so ambitious with her music.

She explained: "I’m always pushing myself to be better. And I think I’ll never change no matter the amount of success any of my songs get."

The Grammy winner recently admitted she is a "much more confident person" since she released her debut album, 'SOUR', in May 2021.

She shared: "The process of making 'SOUR', and putting it out in the world really challenged me, and I've grown so much, and I've learned so much more about myself.

"I definitely feel like I am a more confident person today because of it."

Olivia still considers herself to be a "hopeless romantic".

But the chart-topping star admits to being a different person now compared to when she wrote the LP.

She explained: "I felt definitely differently about love when I wrote 'SOUR' versus now. I think when you're going through a heartbreak like that, you can get really disillusioned with the concepts of relationships.

"But now I'm at a place where I'm so happy that I went through all of that, and have so much love for all of these people that I've been in relationships with. And so nice that I got to write songs to help me get through it."