Cardi B says those who are victims of sexual assault should never feel any "shame".

To mark Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the 'WAP' hitmaker posted a supportive message to those who have ever been abused and reminded them that it's "the monsters who do this" that should feel deep remorse.

The 29-year-old rapper tweeted this week: “Before April is over, don’t forget it’s sexual assault awareness month, no means no. It’s doesn't matter what you wear, it doesn’t matter who you are, male or female. For anyone going through this, the shame is not yours to carry … it’s the monsters who do this.”

Cardi - who has three-year-old daughter Kulture and seven-month-old son Wave with her husband Offset - also reminded parents to “make sure” their kids know the importance of having their boundaries respected.

In a follow-up post, she added: “Also parents we can’t forget our children. There are sick people everywhere, daycare, schools, you name it. Make sure you teach them from a early age, no one is to touch your private parts. Never be afraid to tell mommy and daddy when someone makes you uncomfortable. (sic)"

Cardi previously alleged she was sexually assaulted during a magazine shoot.

The 'I Like It' rapper claimed in 2019 that she was on set for a photoshoot for a magazine when the photographer "pulled his d*** out", allegedly telling her she would need to touch him in order to "get in this magazine".

Speaking during an episode of WE tv's 'Untold Stories of Hip Hop', she claimed: "I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me like, 'Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?' Then he pulled his d**k out. I was so f****** mad, and I was just like, 'This is crazy.' "

Cardi also alleged the owner of the magazine didn't seem to care about the misconduct, and claims experiences like hers happen to women "every day".

She said: "I was like, '[You're] f****** bugging. You know what? I'm out.' You know what's so crazy? I told the magazine owner and he just looked at me like, 'So? And?' When I see the Me Too movement - there's girls from the hood I know that went through the same type of treatment, like they make you feel like you got to do a certain type of thing for the most bull*** s***. It happens, really, every day."

And when asked if she's still subjected to the same type of behaviour, Cardi added: "Oh, hell no. I'll put you on blast on my Instagram ... I'll f****** violate."

Cardi previously spoke about her alleged experience in an 2018 interview.

She said at the time: "When I was trying to be a [music video] vixen, people were like, 'You want to be on the cover of this magazine?' Then they pull their d**** out. I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, 'So what? You're a ho. It don't matter.'"