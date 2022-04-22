Prince Harry joked that he's "doomed" in the hair department, as he made light of his thinning tresses.

The flamed-haired royal - who has Archie, two, and 10-month-old Lilibet with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - poked fun at his balding head while speaking to an athlete at the Invictus Games in The Hague this week, who was having makeup applied to their scalp for a Dutch television appearance.

The Duke of Sussex quipped to Bart van der Burg: "You’ve got a lot more to be done there."

Another athlete then joked that it "won’t take a long time" until he is completely bald.

And the 37-year-old royal quipped: "But you’re slower than me. I’m already ... I’m doomed."

He joked back: "We have the same barber, I guess."

The couple left their children in California while they made their brief trip to the Netherlands, but Meghan admitted to other attendees that she could not wait to get back to the kids.

Meghan sat in on a private reading to a group of 12 children over the weekend and told British army veteran James Stride that it made her feel closer to her own kids.

James said: "Meghan was quite chatty and told me she was missing her children. She said she wanted to be with children as she was missing her own."

Meanwhile, the pair paid a visit to Queen Elizabeth last week.

The Duke and Duchess met with Harry's grandmother at Windsor Castle before heading to the Netherlands, and the British monarch - who turned 96 this week - gave him some words of support for the athletes taking part.

Harry said: "She had plenty of messages for Team UK which I've already passed on to most of them.

"So, it was great to see her and I'm sure she would love to be here if she could."

The visit marked the duchess' first trip to the UK since 2020, while the Duke is thought to have last visited the UK in July.

Harry was a high-profile absentee from a memorial service for his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, in London in March.

The royal couple - who are now based in the US, after tying the knot in 2018 - stepped down as senior members of the royal family in January 2020.

And Harry previously claimed he was unable to return to the UK amid concerns over security arrangements for his family.