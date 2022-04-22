Katie Price has seemingly reunited with Carl Woods.

The 43-year-old ex-glamour model started dating car salesman Carl,32, back in 2020 pair got engaged to him the following year and although the pair reportedly called the whole thing off back in March 2022, Katie has now taken to Instagram to with a fresh image to seemingly confirm that their engagement is still on.

Alongside an image of Carl, she wrote: "Yesssss clothing range ready set go!"(sic)

While neither star ever confirmed nor denied their split, the post marks the first Carl that she has made public in weeks after it was alleged that Carl had been unfaithful to the former Page 3 icon.

A insider told The Sun at the time: "Carl believes Katie went behind his back with another man

He branded her ‘a cheat and a player’ and told her he has had enough. He feels he can no longer trust her and it’s the end of the road."

Katie - who is mother Harvey, 19, with footballer Dwight Yorke, Junior, 16 and Princess, 14 from her marriage to ex-pop star Peter Andre as well as Jett, eight, and seven-year-old Bunny with ex-boyfriend Kieran Hayler - had previously expressed her desire to have a baby with her current partner and gushed about her wedding plans just months after she had launched a platform on adults-only subscription service OnlyFans.

She said: "We will get married this year. Yeah, I'm excited. Like I say, you might even see glimpses of it on the OnlyFans channel, but certainly on YouTube as well! It's just all exciting, the baby this year, hopefully the baby."