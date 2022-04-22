Diddy is to host the 2022 Billboard Awards.
The 52-year-old rapper - whose real name is Sean Combs but was previously known as Puffy Daddy and P. Diddy - is set to be at the helm of and take executive producer duties at the upcoming ceremony, which is set to take place on 16 May 2022 at the MGM grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
In a statement, he said: "This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high."
The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker went on to claim that the annual awards show is truly "representative" of where music is in the present day and promised fans that the "biggest live performances and surprises" are on the cards.
He added: "The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see."
Several big names from the world of music have already been confirmed to take take to the stage for performance on the star-studded awards night, including Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, with soul superstar Mary J. Blige also set to perform as well as take home the prestigious ICON Award, which has previously been won by Celine Dion, Cher and Jennifer Lopez.
Mary told ETOnline: "To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by."
The nominations themselves are led by 'Can't Feel My Face' singer The Weeknd, who has is a finalist in 17 categories in total, including Top Artist and Top Male Artist, while his collaboration with Ariana Grande, 'Save Your Tears (Remix)', is in the running for six gongs.
Also in the running for a plethora of awards is 'Woman' hitmaker Doja Cat, who has received 14 nods but faces competition from the likes of Adele, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo for Top Female Artist prize.
Select list of nominees:
Top Artist:
Doja Cat
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist:
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI
Top Male Artist:
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist:
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group:
BTS
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist:
Adele
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist:
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global Artist:
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Tour:
Eagles
Genesis
Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer
Harry Styles
The Rolling Stones
Top RnB Artist:
Doja Cat
Giveon
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top RnB Male Artist:
Giveon
Khalid
The Weeknd
Top RnB Female Artist:
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
SZA
Top RnB Tour:
Bruno Mars
Omarion and Bow Wow
Usher
Top Rap Artist:
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Top Rap Male Artist:
Drake
Juice WRLD
Polo G
Top Rap Female Artist:
Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour:
J. Cole
Lil Baby
Omarion and Bow Wow
Top Country Artist:
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Walker Hayes
Top Country Male Artist:
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen