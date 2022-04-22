Kris Jenner claims Blac Chyna 'threatened to kill' Kylie Jenner

© BANG Media International

Tags

Kris Jenner has claimed that Blac Chyna "threatened to kill" Kylie Jenner.

The 66-year-old matriarch - who is mother to makeup mogul Kylie, 24, from her former marriage to Caitlyn Jenner - is currently embroiled in a defamation case against Chyna along with her family and Kris reportedly took to the stand on Thursday (21.04.22) to testify that the 33-year-old model threatened her youngest daughter when she started dating Chyna's ex-boyfriend Tyga.

Asked whether Chyna had ever threatened to kill Kylie, Kris said: "That basically was what Kylie and Tyga told me. Kylie was dating Tyga at the time – I believe that’s where this aggression was coming from."

'The Kardashians' star - who also has Kendall, 26 with Caitlyn as well as reality stars Kourtney, 42, Kim, 41, Khloe, 37, and Rob, 35, with the late Robert Kardashian - added that the alleged threat was "alarming" but the family made the decision to keep it to themselves.

According to PageSix, Kris added: "Of course it was alarming but we just kept it in the family. They lived across the street and she [Chyna] had a young child. I think we were more concerned about the Tyga situation."

Former reality star Chyna - who has five-year-old daughter Dream with former flame Rob Kardashian as well as King Cairo with ex-boyfriend and rapper Tyga, 32 - is accusing the reality TV dynasty of defamation, which she alleges resulted in the cancellation of E! series 'Rob and Chyna' back in 2016 and is seeking $108 million in damages from the billion-dollar family.

It comes shortly after the former reality star insisted that she does not hold a "grudge" against Kylie - who has since moved on from Tyga and now has two children with rapper Travis Scott, 30, - nor any of the other women from the reality TV dynasty.

Michael G. Rhodes - who is representing the Kardashian-Jenners in court - asked her: "Do you bear a grudge against Kylie Jenner?" during his cross examination and Ms Chyna replied: "No, not at all! No. I have, like, no ill will against none of the ladies, actually."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend