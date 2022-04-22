Kris Jenner has claimed that Blac Chyna "threatened to kill" Kylie Jenner.

The 66-year-old matriarch - who is mother to makeup mogul Kylie, 24, from her former marriage to Caitlyn Jenner - is currently embroiled in a defamation case against Chyna along with her family and Kris reportedly took to the stand on Thursday (21.04.22) to testify that the 33-year-old model threatened her youngest daughter when she started dating Chyna's ex-boyfriend Tyga.

Asked whether Chyna had ever threatened to kill Kylie, Kris said: "That basically was what Kylie and Tyga told me. Kylie was dating Tyga at the time – I believe that’s where this aggression was coming from."

'The Kardashians' star - who also has Kendall, 26 with Caitlyn as well as reality stars Kourtney, 42, Kim, 41, Khloe, 37, and Rob, 35, with the late Robert Kardashian - added that the alleged threat was "alarming" but the family made the decision to keep it to themselves.

According to PageSix, Kris added: "Of course it was alarming but we just kept it in the family. They lived across the street and she [Chyna] had a young child. I think we were more concerned about the Tyga situation."

Former reality star Chyna - who has five-year-old daughter Dream with former flame Rob Kardashian as well as King Cairo with ex-boyfriend and rapper Tyga, 32 - is accusing the reality TV dynasty of defamation, which she alleges resulted in the cancellation of E! series 'Rob and Chyna' back in 2016 and is seeking $108 million in damages from the billion-dollar family.

It comes shortly after the former reality star insisted that she does not hold a "grudge" against Kylie - who has since moved on from Tyga and now has two children with rapper Travis Scott, 30, - nor any of the other women from the reality TV dynasty.

Michael G. Rhodes - who is representing the Kardashian-Jenners in court - asked her: "Do you bear a grudge against Kylie Jenner?" during his cross examination and Ms Chyna replied: "No, not at all! No. I have, like, no ill will against none of the ladies, actually."