Lala Kent is "on the prowl" following her split from Randall Emmet.

The 31-year-old reality star was engaged to producer Randall, 51, but called it off back in 2021 amid cheating rumours and revealed that she and 'Vanderpump Rules' co-star Katie Maloney - who filed for divorce from Tom Schwartz earlier this year - are now looking for love following their respective splits.

She said: "Katie and I have always been extremely close, but now we’re on the prowl together so it’s fun."

The 'Give Them Lala' host went on to reveal that she was "shocked" and "sad" to hear that hear that her fellow reality stars had called it a day after thee years of marriage and over a decade of dating, adding that she hoped that they would "work things out."

Lala told UsWeekly: "I was sad and I was shocked. I thought they would definitely work it out and it didn’t happen."

The reality TV couple - who shot to fame alongside Lala as part of the restaurant based reality show back in 2013 - announced their separation back in March but insisted there was no "animosity" between them.

At the time, Katie wrote: "After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship."

Meanwhile, Lala - who has 13-month old daughter Ocean with her ex-fiance - has publicly accused Randall of being unfaithful but has recently admitted she is "not suffering" as a result of it.

She said: "I feel like I’m not suffering. Yes, there was a lot of betrayal. What he was doing behind-the-scenes

was not the same as the life he was portraying when we were around each other.