Nicki Minaj is "loving life" sober.

The 39-year-old rap star posted a video of herself frying chicken and was quick to shut down a fan who asked whether she was "high" during the filming.

In a tweet, she said: "No I’m sober and loving life. You?"

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker then posted a follow up tweet to claim that while she used to be "happy" when she was "high", these days she is just as happy staying sober.

She added: "I used to b happy when I was high. Now I’m happy when I’m sober. No judgement to anyone. Be gentle with yourself."(sic)

Nicki's admissions come soon after she opened up about her struggles in the public eye during her appearance on the 'Carpool Karaoke' segment of 'The Late Late Show' with James Corden.

She said: ""I think when I was younger, my more natural state was to be more confident. But I think when you're a woman and you're in the public eye all the time, if you're not careful you can become less confident because you're being constantly scrutinised. I just don't think it's natural. It's not natural for a human being to feel like everyone's critiquing them."

However, the 'Super Bass' rapper - who has been married to Kenny Petty since 2019 and has an eighteen-month old son with him but is yet to reveal his name to the public - noted that she finds "peace" in motherhood.

She said: "[Motherhood] plays a huge part[in feeling peace. It doesn't matter what is going on... when I look at my son, I'm just magically in love. He just makes me laugh, makes me smile, makes me happy. He's just so cute and cuddly."