Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are "still living together" despite their divorce.

The reality TV stars - who have appeared together on restaurant based reality show 'Vanderpump Rules' since 2013 - tied the knot in 2019 after a decade of dating but called it quits back in March and Tom insisted that while they are still living under the same roof, things are "not awkward" between them.

He said: "We still live together, so it's not that awkward! Even though we're divorced, I still have a deep love and admiration for her."

However, the 39-year-old star - who has no children with his fellow TV personality, 35, - went on to admit that he is "f****** bummed" that their marriage has come to an end because he still "loves her."

He told E! News: "I am f****** bummed. I love her. She's thriving. She's on fire professionally. She is beautiful and we're doing very well."

However, Tom then went on to reveal that he is categorically opposed to dating again just yet and finds the idea of meeting another woman "terrifying."

He said: "Oh hell motherf****** no! Oh my god, I am horrified at the prospect of dating.I truly love human beings but, on an intimate level, the thought of dating another human being is horrifying!"

Meanwhile, Katie is said to be "on the prowl" for a new man, according to the former couple's Lala Kent, who is also single again after splitting from film producer Randall Emmett.

She said: "Katie and I have always been extremely close, but now we’re on the prowl together so it’s fun. I was sad and I was shocked [that Tom and Katie divorced]. I thought they would definitely work it out and it didn’t happen."

The reality TV stars announced their separation back in March but insisted there was no "animosity" between them.

At the time, Katie wrote: "After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship."