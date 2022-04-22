Emma Hernan has claimed that Ben Affleck asked her on a date shortly before he reunited with Jennifer Lopez.

The 'Selling Sunset' stat teased that the 49-year old actor - who recently got re-engaged to J.Lo - had been messaging her and invited her out for coffee before he rekindled his romance with the 'Jenny From the Block' hitmaker.

She said: "He may or may not have been texting me. He may or may not have asked to grab … coffee a few times."

The 29-year-old reality star was chatting to her co-star Chrishell Stause on the realty-based Netflix docusoap when she claimed that she was the girl that Ben - who was set to marry pop star J. Lo, 52, back in the early 2000s but the pair split and only rekindled their love in 2021 following his divorce from Jennifer Garner - was chatting to on a celebrity dating app.

Chrishell asked: "Have you ever heard of [celebrity dating app] Raya? Remember when Ben went viral because he, like, sent some girl [something]?"

Speaking on a new episode of 'Selling Sunset', Emma replied: "Yeah, his opening pickup line was [about our hometown] 'We have the Boston connection'. It was very sweet. It happened right before [Ben and Jennifer got back together]."

Her co-star Chrishell was quick to note that had she taken Ben up on his offer of a few coffee dates, Emma could have put a stop to his reunion with the 'Jenny From the Block' hitmaker.

She quipped: "You could’ve foiled Bennifer! He was on the hunt!"