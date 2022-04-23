Jana Kramer has split from Ian Schinelli after three months.

The 38-year-old country music star had been dating personal trainer Ian, 36, since January 2022 but confirmed on Friday (22.03.22) that they have parted ways.

She said: "I am kind of going through [a breakup] right now. It’s good. I think what I would say though is your story isn’t over."

However, the 'Beautiful Lies' hitmaker - who has Jolie Rae, six, and Jace Joseph, two, with her ex-husband Mike Caussin and was previously also married to Michael Gambino in 2004 and Johnathon Schaech from 2010 until 2011 - went on to remind fans that "nothing is ever as bad as it seems."

She told Access Daily: "You are never going to be alone. It is not as bad as it seems in the moment. I think time is a beautiful thing to just know that God has bigger plans for you in store.”

The confirmation of a split comes just days after the 'Dancing with the Stars' alum had caused speculation that something was awry when she removed all traces of Ian from her social media accounts and Instagram page and followed up her actions with a cryptic post centred on being alone and loving oneself.

She wrote: "If you’re happy alone, you’ll be happier together. There is no type of affection that can fill the void in a person who doesn’t love themselves already. There is no independence in dependency."

Following her divorce from Michael back in 2021, the 'Untouchable' songstress had initially kept the short-lived relationship with Ian under wraps, seemingly alluding to the "war" she felt during her former marriage.

She said: "I feel like there’s no way that someone can be honest and that it can be good. … I think I’m so afraid of, like, I’m used to just war and not being on steady ground."