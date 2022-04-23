The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released adorable new pictures to celebrate Prince Louis' fourth birthday.

Prince William and Duchess Catherine's youngest child turns four on Saturday (23.04.22) and on the eve of his birthday, they shared some sweet pictures of Louis dressed casually and playing on a Norfolk beach.

They posted the pictures on Twitter with the caption "4 years old tomorrow!" and added that the pictures were taken by Duchess Catherine, who is a keen amateur photographer.

Meanwhile, Louis is set to join his older siblings Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, six, at a new school this September.

George and Charlotte currently attend Thomas’s in Battersea, south-west London but, Catherine and William are reportedly considering a move to Berkshire and have been looking at homes and schools.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper: "Word is that all three children will be leaving their London schools. William and Kate, in particular, love the idea of their family growing up not far from her own childhood home. They are both country people at heart and Kate spends so much time with her family anyway. It makes perfect sense for them to all be at the same school together. If all three children are at school in Berkshire together it also means George wouldn’t have to board.

"The talk is that if they don’t find a suitable place with the Queen at Windsor, they are likely to end up if not necessarily right next to [Catherine's parents in] Bucklebury, not far off it. They have been discreetly viewing potential properties in recent months."