Michael Buble "doesn't care" whether he has another baby boy or girl.

The 46-year-old singer - who has kids Noah, eight, Elias, six, and three-year-old Vida with his wife Luisana Lopilato - admitted he will be happy regardless or whether there's a new son or daughter being added to their brood, and the proud parents are "so excited" for their new arrival.

He told OK! magazine: "We're due late summer - I think. I'm bad with this stuff. We're so excited - overwhelmed but excited.

"I don't care whether it's a boy or a girl. For me, it's the same thing. I love having boys and wrestling. And I love watching 'Matilda' for the 50 millionth time."

The 'Higher' hitmaker admitted he might have been more keen on another baby than his wife, who "changed her mind" a couple of times.

He added: "It was more me than Lu, I think. She did want more and then she changed her mind. Then changed her mind again! Love is expensive but it's worth it."

Michael - who is delighted now their son Noah is cancer free, having been diagnosed with the liver cancer hepatoblastoma aged just three in 2016 - also opened up on their bond as a couple, and why they work so well as husband and wife.

He explained: "You find out who someone is when the s*** hits the fans. And I found out my wife is my hero.

"I found out that I was so lucky when I married that woman because that's a substantial human being right there.

"She lifted us up through some really tough, unthinkable things and that's amazing. She definitely saw the worst in me - and she still loved me."