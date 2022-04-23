Spotify are expanding their Video Podcast to all creators across the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The streaming giant have been expanding their video support in recent years, and in 2020, the first iterations came out and were slowly added to various podcast series.

And now, all creators in a variety of territories will be able to upload to Spotify's Anchor web platform and will also have access to a variety of podcast-specific new features.

A new embedded video player will make sharing content easier, while analytics will be offered so creators can keep track of how well their show is doing, as well as offering interactive features like polls and Q A sessions to allow direct interaction between presenters and listeners.

Users will be able to use Spotify Podcast Subscriptions to sign up for their favourite video podcasts, receiving exclusive content in return.

The firm have also forged a new partnership with online podcast recording studio Riverside.FM, which will make remote recording sessions easy and available free of charge.

Finally, there is also Bulk-replace on Anchor, a migration tool that podcasters can use to easily switch out their audio broadcasts with video versions.

Spotify are planning to roll out the Video Podcasts feature to other territories in future, though have not yet set a daet.