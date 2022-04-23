Ben Affleck has denied Emma Hernan's claim that they connected on dating app Raya.

'Selling Sunset' star Emma, 30, claimed that she matched with Ben on the celebrity dating app before he rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez, 51, in April 2021 but Ben's representatives have insisted he has not used Raya in years.

A representative for Ben, 49, told PEOPLE: "Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years."

During the episode of 'Selling Sunset' titled 'Do You Think We're Friends?', Chrishell Stause and Emma chatted about the high-profile dating app.

Chrishell said: "Remember when Ben Affleck went viral because he sent some girl..." before Emma replied: "He may or may not have been texting me.

"He may or may not have asked to grab coffee a few times. I didn't go."

Chrishell quipped: "You could've foiled Bennifer! He was on the hunt."

And Emma said: "Right? It was right before that. So, maybe that wouldn't have happened. We have the Boston connection. So, that was his opening pick-up line."

Raya, which launched in 2015, describes itself as "an exclusive dating and networking platform for people in creative industries".

Ben and Jennifer recently got engaged again, 18 years after they broke off their first engagement and split up.

Jennifer said: "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."

Jennifer shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben has three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.