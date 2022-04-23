Eve Mavrakis has split from her boyfriend.

The 55-year-old production designer - who was previously married to Ewan McGregor for 22 years - and film composer Jonathan Elias, 66, have ended their relationship.

A source told The Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column: "Eve and Jonathan really enjoyed each other’s company but sadly it didn’t work out and they have parted ways."

Eve - who has children Clara, 26, Esther Rose, 20, Jamyan, also 20, and Anouk, 11 with Ewan - and Jonathan first met four years ago through a mutual friend.

It was her first relationship since Ewan left her in 2017 and started dating Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 37, who he met on the set of crime drama 'Fargo'.

The couple welcomed a son named Laurie in June last year and are set to marry in California this weekend.

Following Ewan's split from Eve, their daughter Clara took to Instagram to slam Mary Elizabeth.

She commented on a fan account's picture of the actress, writing: "Most beautiful and talented woman on earth??? oh man y’all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash :) x"

However, Clara later admitted she regretted her comments.

She said: "It wasn’t the most mature way to go about things, but I was angry and upset.

"There had been a lot building up to it and a lot to deal with — not to make excuses or anything — but, yeah, it wasn’t my finest moment.

“I kept being tagged in this photograph and I was seeing negative things about my mom. I said how I felt and I didn’t want to [say sorry] for it. It wasn’t the right way to go about things, but it’s a hard thing to wrap your head around when you feel you had this idea of what the family unit is and then to have that shift. It’s very weird.

"I love [my dad] and I always will. The relationship’s not going to end because of this. We are incredibly close and despite me strongly disagreeing with how he’s gone about things, I’ll always love him, and I hope he’s happy, you know?"