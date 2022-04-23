Shanna Moakler says it is "fantastic" that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are trying for a baby.

The 47-year-old star - who shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with her former husband Travis - revealed she is happy for the Blink-182 drummer and his fiancee Kourtney.

She told Us Weekly: "All I know is kind of, like, what everyone knows. I think they were trying with IVF and there were some complications.

"I think if that’s a desire between the two of them then that’s fantastic. I don’t have any issues with that. Their personal relationship is really nothing I get involved in."

Shanna was married to Travis, 46, for four years before their 2008 split, and he is also stepfather to her 23-year-old daughter Atiana.

Shanna insisted she has not been watching 'The Kardashians', which Travis appears in but does not mind if her kids take part.

She said: "I’m kind of focused over here on just, you know, my work and getting myself in a really good positive place mentally and physically.

"I’m fine with my children doing whatever it is that creatively makes them happy. And if being on that show does that for them then, I mean, it doesn’t bother me. All I care about is my children’s happiness. And it’s the one thing that Travis and I agree on and that’s putting our children first and so as long as they’re happy and they’re being treated well by that family, then I’m happy."