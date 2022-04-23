Tyson Fury is reportedly set to become a father for the seventh time.

The 33-year-old heavyweight world boxing champion's pal Carl Froch has claimed his wife Paris Fury is pregnant.

The former super-middleweight champion told 'BBC Breakfast': "He's got five or six children?

"I don't want to get it wrong, but he's got a lot of kids.

"I think Paris his wife is pregnant."

The Gypsy King - who is preparing to fight Dillian Whyte in their epic WBC heavyweight title showdown tonight (23.04.22) - had hinted at adding to his brood very soon, as he discussed his plans to retire.

He said this week: "My wife has been at home waiting for me for ten years, we have six kids and I am going to put another bun in her oven.

"Number seven is going to pop out anytime soon.

"I am going to be a family man and a big fat pig, fatter than I already am.

"I'll retire to Morecambe beach, on the sand, no more fight and no more interviews. Everyone will leave me alone."

The couple's youngest child, daughter Athena, was born last August and spent the start of her life in intensive care after she died for "three minutes".

The pair are also parents to Venezuela, 12, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, five, Valencia, four, and two-year-old Prince Adonis Amaziah.

Meanwhile, Paris recently admitted it was a "relief" when her husband was diagnosed with bipolar disorder because it helped her "accept" and understand his behaviour.

She said: “It was a relief, it cemented it. We weren’t wondering if he had something wrong. There were demons there from a young age.

"It made it so much easier to accept what he was going through. I kind of understood it more, like well, no, he’s not just a bad person. He’s not doing these things that I found, at the time, really selfish just because he wants to. It was actually an illness. It was something we learned, we could help.”