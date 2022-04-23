Kim Cattrall has marked her sixth anniversary with partner Russell Thomas.

The pair toasted the milestone in their relationship with a glass of fizz on Friday (22.04.22).

The 'Sex and the City' star captioned a boomerang selfie of the pair clinking glasses: “Celebrating 6 years…"

Kim previously opened up about how the pair came to embark on a relationship and admitted she feels "very comfortable" in his company, while she gushed that Russell is "easy on the eyes".

Speaking in 2020, she said: “We kind of liked each other, we kept in touch and then he came out to Vancouver.

"It was very brave of him because we didn’t really know each other, other than having a few meals together. But he came and we got along great, and we’ve been together ever since!

She added: “I’m very comfortable around him.

“He’s a firecracker and he’s got a wicked sense of humour. And he’s easy on the eyes!

“I love him. And he was worth waiting for."

Before meeting her partner, Kim - who is best known for playing sex-crazed PR Samantha Jones in the HBO series - was married three times before to Mark Levinson between 1998 and 2004, Andre J. Lyson from 1982 to 1989 and Larry Davis from 1977 to 1979.