Max George paid a moving tribute to Tom Parker following his funeral.

The singer - who tragically died aged 33 on March 30, 17 months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour - was laid to rest at St Francis Assisi church in South East London on Wednesday (20.04.22), and his bandmates Max, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes served as pallbearers.

Max, also 33, said it was an "honour" to carry his "brother", while he thanked him for the "many times" he "carried me" during their friendship.

Sharing photographs of the floral tributes, including a photograph of Tom with a rose frame, and another of the band carrying the coffin on Instagram, Max captioned the post: "Good night beautiful boy. I will always think of you. Thanks for making my life so much better than I could ever have hoped for. Carrying you was an honour. You have carried me so many times over the last 12 years. I love you Tom. See you up there brother."

Outside the church, there were flowers spelling out 'Glad You Came' - the title of The Wanted's 2011 hit single - and Tom's bandmates played a role in the funeral.

Max told the congregation: "He has left us far too early and we will miss him so much.

"The people outside, the people all around the world, is a credit to him. Rest easy mate."

Close friends and family were in attendance, while Tom's widow Kelsey had invited fans to watch outside on big screens.

Grieving fans wore black as they gathered on the high street to pay their respects, and they fell silent as Tom's coffin was placed into the carriage.

Announcing the memorial, Kelsey had shared last week: "Thomas Anthony Parker. There will be a private celebration of life on Wednesday 20 April.

"We know many of you would like to pay your respects as well, so would love for you to join us in Petts Wood at 10am."

She added: "It would be beautiful to have everyone line the route as we head to our private service.

"You are then welcome to join us outside the church for the duration where the service will be relayed on screens. Love Kelsey."

Kelsey broke the news of Tom's death last month.

She wrote on Instagram: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you."