Megan Fox wishes everyone knew what a "gentle, beautiful heart" her fiance Machine Gun Kelly has.

The 'Transformers' star paid a gushing tribute to her future husband on his 32nd birthday on Friday (22.04.22), and Megan admitted there are many sides to the pop punk star that people don't get to see.

Sharing a snap of her sitting on her partner's shoulders, Megan began her Instagram post: "Today your mom told us that you were born a month early (you were SO meant to be a Gemini, you charming mercurial Svengali) and as a baby you were both “cuddly and fussy at the same time” and I couldn’t have imagined a more apt description of you.

*EST please make Colson a shirt that says cuddly and fussy*."

The 35-year-old actress went on to describe the 'Bloody Valentine' star as the "most unique human" she's ever met.

As well as having a big heart, Megan described her partner as "absurdly strange and smart and witty".

She continued: "The world has no idea what a gentle, beautiful heart you have.

How generous and how thoughtful you are…

How absurdly strange and smart and witty you are…

"You are by far the most unique human I have ever met.

"And if I could get the boy who has everything something special for his birthday - I would lift the veil off of their eyes so they could see what I see.

"You’re such a gorgeous soul.

I’m honored to love you and to be the recipient of your love. (sic)"

She concluded the post: "Happy Birthday love of my life."

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that the loved-up pair want a "dark wedding".

Megan and MGK - whose real name is Colson Baker - got engaged back in January 2022 after almost two years of dating, and while they aren't in a hurry to tie the knot, a source claims that the eventual wedding will be "dark and extravagant" because they are not "traditional".

The source said: "Megan and MGK are not in a huge rush to tie the knot, but have been starting to engage in the planning process. They would love to get married next year if they can nail down all of the details by then, but they don't have a firm timeline.

"They want an extravagant, dark wedding as neither of them are the traditional type of people. Megan has even thought about wearing a coloured dress or even black."

The 'Jennifer's Body' actress was previously married to Brain Austin Green, with whom she has children Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, while MGK has 12-year-old Casie with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.