Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight title in his epic showdown against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night (23.04.22).

The 33-year-old boxing champion served a brutal uppercut with a second to go in the sixth round, knocking Whyte, 34, to the ground.

And as his opponent struggled to get back on his feet, referee Mark Lyson waved the flag, declaring Fury the champion.

The Gypsy King - who is said to be expecting his seventh child with wife Paris Fury - insisted this was likely his last bout as he's promised his spouse he will retire.

Speaking to BT Sport Box Office after claiming the victory, he said: "First of all, I want to say I dedicate this to my lord and saviour Jesus Christ. In his name I won this fight in my lively country. In my England. We are Spartans.

"I'm overwhelmed by the support. I cannot believe 94,000 countrymen and women came here to watch me. From the bottom of my heart thank you to everyone who bought a ticket and stayed up late to watch this fight.

"Dillian [Whyte] is a warrior and I believe he will be a world champion. One of the greatest and, unfortunately, he had to fight me tonight. You are not messing with a mediocre heavyweight, you are messing with the best man on the planet.

"This man, SugarHill [Steward], has made the man I am. He has made me the biggest boxer in the heavyweight division.

"I promised my wife that would be it after the [Deontay] Wilder fight. But I got offered a fight at Wembley and I owed it to the fans. What a way to go out."

Fury had walked out in front of the 94,000 sell-out crowd singing along to 'Juicy' by The Notorious B.I.G. wearing the Cross of Saint George, and the Gypsy King made his way through the stadium to sit on his very own golden throne.