Judy Garland's dress from 'The Wizard of Oz' could fetch up to $1.2 million (£935,000) at auction.

The blue and white gingham dress worn by the late Hollywood legend when her character Dorothy meets the Wicked Witch of the West in the Witch's Castle in the 1939 children's classic is set to go under the hammer at the Bonhams Classic Hollywood: Film and Television sale in Los Angeles on May 24.

And it's expected to go for between $800,000 (£620,000) and a whopping $1.2 million (£935,000).

Helen Hall, director of popular culture at Bonhams in Los Angeles, said: "This dress has an incredible history and Bonhams is honoured to be a part of its journey.

"Important costumes from this iconic movie rarely appear on the auction market and to be able to pinpoint the scene in which this was worn by Judy Garland is thrilling."

Garland wore two dresses in the film and the other one sold for a whopping $1.5 million in 2015.

The dress is being sold by the Catholic University of America in Washington D.C., with proceeds set to benefit the drama department.

The legendary garment vanished just a year after it was gifted to the institution in 1972, but last year it was found by Matt Ripa, a lecturer at the university.

He shared in a Catholic University press release: "I had looked in our archives, storage closets etc. to no avail. I assumed it was a tall tale.

"I was curious what was inside and opened the trash bag and inside was a shoebox and inside the shoebox was the dress. I couldn't believe it.

"Needless to say, I have found my interesting things in the Hartke during my time at CUA, but I think this one takes the cake."

The university confirmed that the dress would be properly preserved.