Keira Knightley says social media is a "wormhole I don't need to go down".

The 'Love Actually' star thinks it would be "exhausting" to make her life look "more perfect than it is" online and has resisted the urge to become a social media user.

She said: "I'm so content [not being on social media].

"I've had little moments, I mean, not for years, of going, 'Oh yeah, I should do that' or 'I should at least do it privately.' And then I was like, 'No, I shouldn't.'"

The 37-year-old actress - who has Edie, six, and Delilah, two, with her husband James Righton - has also been put off by her friends who get "depressed" scrolling apps.

She continued: "And what's really funny is obviously most of my friends are on it and all they ever talk about is how depressed it's making them. So then I'm like, 'Oh, I'm definitely not going to do that then.'"

Keira added to PEOPLE: "I'd just get obsessed with trying to make my life look much more perfect than it is, and that sounds quite exhausting.

"Honestly ... I just think it's a wormhole I don't need to go down."

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star did once join a number of social media apps but didn't last any longer than a day because she was "freaked out" by the experience.

She said in 2019: "I had an account for about five seconds. I watched it accumulate, like, 100 followers in three seconds and I got so freaked out that I turned it off straight away. . And then Facebook. I was on for a day 10 years ago, and never posted anything on it, but it still emails me all the time as if I am a member or whatever."