Prince George has been for a "trial day" at a potential new school.

The eight-year-old royal's parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are believed to be planning to relocate to Windsor and the couple have been looking at potential new schools in the area, visiting one establishment six times before sending their eldest son in to meet his possible future classmates.

A source told the Mail on Sunday that teachers arranged a settling in day for the young future king and were "amused and relieved" to find the other pupils did not recognise George or understand his position.

The school - which has not been named - educates a number of children from wealthy European families but is not as high-profile at Ludgrove School in Berkshire, where Prince William was educated, or Marlborough College where his wife Catherine was a pupil.

George first attended the Westacre Montessori School Nursery in Norfolk, when his family were living in Norfolk, before moving to Thomas' School in Battersea, South London, in September 2017.

His younger sister, Princess Charlotte, six, later joined him at Thomas', but she, like her younger brother Prince Louis, four, are expected to be joining George at the new school in Windsor in the next academic year.

A source said recently: "Word is that all three children will be leaving their London schools. William and Kate, in particular, love the idea of their family growing up not far from her own childhood home. They are both country people at heart and Kate spends so much time with her family anyway. It makes perfect sense for them to all be at the same school together. If all three children are at school in Berkshire together it also means George wouldn’t have to board.

"The talk is that if they don’t find a suitable place with the Queen at Windsor, they are likely to end up if not necessarily right next to [Catherine's parents in] Bucklebury, not far off it. They have been discreetly viewing potential properties in recent months."

The couple are said to be planning to retain their current London home, Kensington Palace's Apartment 1A, as a "work base".