Jamie Dornan doesn't think Hollywood does enough to protect child stars.

The 39-year-old actor - who became a household name after starring in 'Fifty Shades of Grey' in 2015, having made waves in series like 'Once Upon a Time' and 'The Fall' - is grateful he found worldwide fame when he was better equipped to deal with it.

He told Candis magazine: "If any of this had happened when I'd been 20, I might not have dealt with it in the right kind of way.

"I don't care what anyone says, you're an idiot when you're 20 - you don't think you are, but you don't know what's going on.

"I look back now on when I was 20, 21, and I had a lot of fun and, compared to some other people, I was probably fairly level-headed, but I was still a kid, and it's tough when you get famous and you're still a kid.

"I actually don't think enough is done in Hollywood to protect those kids who get famous when they're very young."

The 'Belfast' star noted he had turned 30 by the time he stated to find fame, by which point he'd started a family with his wife, musician Amelia Warner, with whom he now has daughters Dulcie, eight, Elva, five, and Alberta, three.

He added. "I was lucky enough that by the time that stuff started happening to me, I was 30, I'd met my wife, and we'd started a family and all these very normal things were happening in my life that coincided with the mad things in my career."

Meanwhile, fatherhood itself has put Jamie in a position where he feels "more comfortable" in himself as a person with all his decisions being made "with them in mind at all times".

He explained: "So suddenly, you become much more rooted and comfortable in your role in life, because rather than just doing things for yourself, you're doing them for other people.

"And that makes me feel comfortable. In fact, I feel much more comfortable in my own skin now that I think I ever did before."