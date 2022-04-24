Google are "honoured" to be supporting Tech To The Rescue's #TechForUkraine campaign.

Jen Carter, Global Head Of Technology at Google.org, founded the firm's Fellowships scheme in 2019, which allows employees to spend up to six months working pro bono for civic and non-profit organisations on specific projects, and she's thrilled with the recent announcement that a group will work with the Polish charity to help those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Jen told Forbes: "As part of Google’s response to the invasion of Ukraine, we announced a grant and Google.org Fellowship for Tech To The Rescue, a Polish foundation that matches nonprofits building solutions to support Ukrainian relief efforts with tech companies who can provide pro bono support.

"From coordinating humanitarian aid to providing urgent information to refugees, Tech To The Rescue's #TechForUkraine campaign is helping nonprofits get the technical assistance they need. We’re honored to be able to support them in expanding their efforts globally, and in particular are proud to enable other companies to do more pro bono work."

The executive explained how the Fellowship scheme works on projects with a particular focus.

She said: "Googlers work together with their host organisation to build products that help solve some of humanity’s biggest challenges, with a focus on education, economic opportunity, inclusion, and crisis response."