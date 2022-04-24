Gwyneth Paltrow "can't imagine" her daughter being called anything other than Apple.

The 49-year-old actress was asked about the origins of her 17-year-old child's moniker and revealed it was her ex-husband, Apple's dad Chris Martin, who first suggested it and she "fell in love" with the unusual name.

Taking part in an Instagram Q+A, she said: “Her dad came up with the name and I fell in love with it. I thought it was original and cool.

“I can’t imagine her being called anything else."

The 'Iron Man' star - who also has 16-year-old son Moses with Chris and is now married to Brad Falchuck - recently admitted she "f**** up all the time" as a parent.

She said: “I spend a lot of time with them talking and watching. I read this quote. I think it was attributed to Banksy, the artist, who said something like ‘This generation of parents will do anything for our kids, anything’.

“Like, we will do anything for our kids except let them be who they actually are. And I read it, and I was like, I had chills, and I thought, ‘God,’ there are aspects of me that think, ‘Well, you should do it this way because, like, that worked for me,’ or ‘Let’s avoid this’.

“And so I just tried to be really conscious of letting them emerge as who they are and being loving and supporting, and I f*** it up all the time, you know? Like, I say the wrong thing. And especially right now because [Apple is] 17. Everything I say is wrong.”

The Goop founder also opened up on the sex advice she gave her two children, as she said she encourages them to “really listen to themselves”.

She added: “I will always just encourage my children to really listen to themselves, listen to their instincts, listen to if something, you know, feels right and to act from that place.

“I try always to be neutral on the topic. I think my generation, we got a lot of messages around sex that made us feel bad about it. I try to just be curious. And teenagers are never going to want to talk to their parents about sex ever, so I sort of follow their lead.”