With holiday season finally underway, Samsung are shining a spotlight on their best travel-friendly devices.

The company have a number of offerings that will boost people's vacations, whatever their plans, thanks to handy gadgets for keeping track of baggage, listening to music by the pool, tracking activity on a hike in the mountains, and capturing every memorable moment.

The Galaxy Buds Pro are wireless earbuds that come in four colours; Phantom Black, Phantom Violet, Phantom White and Phantom Silver, and are equipped with intelligent active noise control (ANC) to allow users to switch from noise cancelling - perfect to block out the annoying sounds on a plane - and fully-adjustable ambient sound.

Holidaymakers worried about losing their luggage can simply attach a Bluetooth-powered SmartTag+ to their bags in order to keep their valuables close - and they can even use AR technology for a visual guide back to their missing items.

That's not all because the Galaxy SmartTag+ can also leverage SmartThings Find’s helper network, allowing users to locate tagged items on a map.

Those looking for an adventure-filled vacation might want to travel with the e Galaxy Watch4, which will allow them to track daily step counts and pace, measure blood oxygen, monitor heart rate and blood pressure and even calculate body composition. But there's also something for those on a more slow-paced break, as there are built-in meditation programmes accessible through Samsung Health.

For entertainment on-the-go the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is lightweight but has a big and bold display and powerful performance - and for anyone who's forgotten to pack their charger, just connect it to a Galaxy smartphone with a USB-C cable and the tablet's battery can double as a charger.

Finally, no holiday is complete without a selection of photos and vacationers can capture their memorable moments with the Galaxy Z Flip3. The device's Flex Mode lends itself perfectly to hands-free selfies and there's two lens options to ensure solo portraits or group pictures are captured in just the right way.

All devices are widely available in Samsung channels, Samsung KX and major UK retailers. For more information, please visit www.samsung.com.