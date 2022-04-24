Olivia Rodrigo will “never change”.

The 19-year-old singer-and-actress is thrilled with the way fans have embraced her music and admitted it has given her a confidence boost, though she won’t be getting her head turned by her success.

She said: “I definitely think it is a big confidence boost to see so many people resonate with what I have to say. I’m so grateful for that.

“I’m just always a little bit hard on myself. I’m always pushing myself to be better.

“And I think I’ll never change no matter the amount of success any of my songs get.”

The ‘Drivers License’ hitmaker admitted the last year has been “crazy” and though everything around her has changed, she’s still the same person and her friends will always keep her grounded.

She said: “It’s so crazy, but I have amazing friends who are so honest with me and keep me grounded.

“My life has changed drastically, but at the end of the day, I’m really kind of like the same person doing the same things in my everyday life.”

Olivia documented the recording of her debut album ‘Sour’ in documentary ‘driving home 2 u’ and she likes having a “time capsule” to remind her of that time.

She told America’s OK! Magazine: “It’s nice to have a time capsule that can bring me back to that period of my life.

“It reminds me how much I’ve grown and how lucky I am. That’s a really gratifying feeling.”

The ‘good 4 u’ hitmaker admitted it is a big adjustment from writing a song to releasing it into the world.

She explained: “When you’re writing a song, it’s like a super intimate personal experience.

“You put your heart and soul into this piece of work.

“And when it comes time to put it out, you have to separate yourself from the song, when it’s no longer an extension of your heart at that point. It’s something for other people.”