Misha Collins has come out as bisexual.

The 47-year-old actor - who is known for his role as angel Castiel on the CW drama series 'Supernatural' - made an appearance at Creation Entertainment’s Supernatural Official Convention on Saturday (24.04.22) where he revealed his sexual orientation to the audience.

Speaking in a video shared on Twitter, he said: "How many of you would consider yourself introverts? And how many bisexuals? I'm all three."

However, while former 'Roadfood' presenter - who has been married to Victoria Vantoch since 2001 and has son West , 11, and nine-year-old daughter Maison Marie with her - was met with applause upon the announcement, he didn't elaborate much further and simply joked that it would have been "weird" if he had just asked the audience his last question without the other two.

He added: "See, it would have been weird if I just said: ‘By a show of hands, how many bisexuals are in the audience?’ But I’d rather do it as a questionnaire, that’s more socially acceptable."

Misha - whose 'Supernatural' came out as gay moments before he died in the show's final season back in 2020 - noted at the time that he was "really happy" with how his long-running character came to an end.

He said: "I think Castiel’s ending on the show is really just what I would have wanted. I knew the ending that he was going to meet with for about a year, and I was really happy about it. And I’m still happy about it. “I’m really curious to see how the audience responds to the end for Cas. But it feels important. It feels like it makes his arc on the show meaningful, not just in terms of the mythology of the show, but in terms of a message for the greater world and our particular moment in history. I’m very happy with it."