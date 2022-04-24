Kelly Rizzo had the "best rainy day friend" in Bob Saget.

The 'Full House' star - who was found dead in a hotel room back in January at the age of 65 after suffering a blunt head trauma - was married to Kelly, 42, from 2018 until his death and now his widow has taken to her social media pages to pay tribute to the tragic star.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of Bob posing with an umbrella, she wrote on Instagram: "I had the best rainy day friend. Rainy days were our fave bc we would watch our 'programs' while cuddling on the couch all day."(sic)

It comes just weeks after the former 'Eat, Travel, Rock' host - who has adult daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer Saget with the late comedian - posted a throwback clip featuring herself and Bob in the car, bopping their heads to Mike Posner hit 'Please Don't Go' where she noted that looking back on old photos makes her "so happy and so sad" at the same time.

She wrote: "Finally goin' on a vacation! Should've agreed on a destination first...From one year ago exactly. We had so much fun making these silly videos together. They make me so happy and so sad at the same time to relive them… but even if it's painful it still puts a smile on my face, and I know that's what he would want. And I know you all loved seeing Bob and me have fun together so I'll keep sharing these from time to time. Thank you all again for being so kind and of course, loving Bob so much."(sic)