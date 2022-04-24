Megan Thee Stallion was “really scared" when she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez.

The 27-year-old rapper - whose real name is Megan Pete - was allegedly shot in the foot by her fellow music star after back in July 2020 and opened up about the ordeal where she claimed that the 'Say It' hitmaker opened fire after the pair had an "argument" about leaving a party at Kylie Jenner's house.

She said: "It– it was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go. But that’s, like, normal friend stuff. Like, we fuss about silly sh– silly stuff all the time. But I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud. Like, this was one of them times where it was, like, it shouldn’t have got this crazy…so I get out of the car and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, bitch.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Like, he shot a couple of times. And I– I was so scared!"

The 'WAP' hitmaker went on to claim that Tory - who is currently awaiting trial over the alleged incident - was "over the window" shooting and she was so worried about taking the "wrong step" in case she was killed.

Speaking on 'CBS Mornings', she told Gayle King: "He is standin’ up over the window shooting. And I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick. Like, ’cause I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. If I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s, like, super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me. I was really scared ’cause I had never been shot at before."

The 29-year-old rapper - whose real name is Daystar Peterson - is facing two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, as well as the charge of having "personally inflicted great bodily injury" and convicted on all charges reportedly spend almost 23 years in prison.

The trial is set to begin September 14, 2022.