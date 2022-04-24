Keke Palmer had her "privacy invaded" by a persistent fan.

The 28-year-old actress claimed that she had been at a bar when a fan repeatedly asked her for a photo but despite her refusal continued to film her "against her will" and took to Twitter to explain that "no means no."

She tweeted: "No means no, even when it doesn't pertain to sex. I was at the bar the other day and this girl asked me three times for a picture and I told her three times nicely that I did not want [to] take one with her. She still preceded to film me against my will."(sic)

The 'Human Resources' star went on to explain that it would have been "wrong" for her to condemn the fan there and then and just dealt with the situation with a "nervous laugh."

She wrote: "If I went off on her I would’ve been wrong, so I just nervously laughed while my privacy was invaded upon."

Keke later took to Instagram to claim that she was "still upset" about the incident and explained that laughter is merely a "defense mechanism" when she finds herself in a situation where she is "wanting to scream."

She wrote: "Clearly I’m still upset about it cause I hated that I smiled, but that is my defense mechanism to laugh or joke in an uncomfortable situation and it misleads people every time. Literally I could be wanting to scream, and on the outside I’m still preforming. The fact that I tell people no at all is therapeutic progress for me lbvs."(sic)