Idina Menzel was "incredibly moved" to see 'Wicked' again.

The 50-year-old actress starred as misunderstood green girl Elphaba in the smash hit musical when it first opened on Broadway back in 2003 and took to Twitter to reveal that she had taken her 12-year-old son Walker - who she has with ex-husband Taye Diggs - on a "last minute trip" to see the show at the Gershwin Theatre in New York .

She tweeted: "Last minute trip to @WICKED_Musical with my son and his basketball team. Haven’t been back in years.

The 'Frozen' star - who also originated the role of Elphaba in the show that tells the backstory of 'The Wizard of Oz' when it opened in London's West End back in 2006 - added that she was "incredibly proud" of the current cast as she joked that her son's friends had "no idea" that she was the original girl to take on the mammoth role.

She added: "I was incredibly moved and proud of this cast and show. The 12 year old boys I was with had no idea I was the green girl."

It comes shortly after it was announced that the 'Let It Go' songstress had joined the cast of upcoming comedy movie 'Latchkey Kids' after impressing with her role in 'Uncut Gems.'

In a statement, producer David Garret said: "Among her many accomplishments, Idina gave a tour de force performance in Adam Sandler's black comedy 'Uncut Gems' and will undoubtedly bring a unique twist to this role. One cannot help but fall in love with these original and funny characters and we think audiences will be in for a real treat with this affectionate portrait of an unlikely friendship."

Idina will play the role of a mother embroiled in a drug deal in the comedy which is set for release later this year.