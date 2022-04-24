Jessica Simpson is "on a budget" after her credit card was declined.

The 41-year-old pop star had been trying to make a purchase at fast food chain Taco Bell but was unsuccessful and is now using cash as she joked that she is now having to budget while she waits for a new card.

She said: "I have no working credit card. It's OK. I will pay in cash. I went to Taco Bell the other day, and my card got denied. I'm on a budget, ladies!"

The 'I Wanna Love You Forever' hitmaker - who has Maxwell, nine, Ace, eight, and Birdie, three, with her husband Eric Johnson - went on to explain that there is a "fear" attached to money but "believes in herself" when it comes to business decisions.

Speaking on daytime talk show 'The Real', she said: "With money, there's just so much fear attached to it. I'm the person that you get mad at at the blackjack table. I'll put it all out there if it's me that's driving the show because I believe in myself and I know what I can do. And I know that nothing will stop me, and if you try to stop me, I'll try harder."

It comes just days after the star announced that she will be expanding her eponymous fashion brand - the Jessica Simpson Collection - to feature men's clothing for the first time and wants her husband to model for it.

She said: "We are going into boys and men's clothing, which I've always wanted to do, because I know how a guy's butt should look in their jeans. My husband's a good model for it, but he would never do it. Maybe I could convince him