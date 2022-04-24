Selena Gomez reunited with Jennifer Stone to recreate a dance from 'Wizards of Waverly Place.'

The 29-year-old pop star starred in the leading role of Alex Russo on the magical Disney Channel sitcom during her teenage years and took to TikTok with former co-star Jennifer,29, - who played her best friend Harper Finkle - to recreate the scene where the characters sang about wearing a hat to avoid a bad hair day.

In the TikTok video, the actresses mimed to their own voices: "What's that? A hat? Crazy, funky, junky hat. Overslept, hair unsightly. Trying to look like Keira Knightley. We've been there, we've done that. We see right through your funky hat."

The former child stars could be seen drinking alcohol in the clip and the 'Lose You To Love Me' songstress could be seen laughing with her co-star as they finished mouthing the words to the song that initially appeared during the first season of the supernatural sitcom back in 2007.

She captioned the video: "We had to!"

The Rare Beauty founder previously admitted that she felt an "immense pressure" during her formative years as a result of finding fame so young.

She told Women's Wear Daily: "There was this immense amount of pressure I had growing

up that I felt like I needed to be a good role model. And then I felt like maybe that was just unrealistic, and my life

became very public really quickly, and I didn’t know that I was going

through my own journey with mental health at the time. So, it was really confusing growing up, and once people created this narrative of my life, I realised I can’t be quiet anymore."