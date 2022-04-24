Chrishell Stause asked fans to pray following the launch of of the new season of 'Selling Sunset.'

The 40-year-old reality star has been part of the hit Netflix real estate show since it started back in 2019 and admitted that she has "embraced" showing all aspects of her life on screen even though the response is "always a mixed bag."

She said: "Selling Sunset is the #1 show in SO many countries right now-insanity. The response is always a mixed bag of love and hate but honestly you make the show a huge success by watching discussing what side you land on and for that I love you either way! The reunion show airs on May 6. Please say a prayer for us!"

The former soap actress - who briefly dated 'Selling Sunset' co-star Jason Oppenheim for a period of months in 2021 - went on to claim that she "honestly appreciates" the opportunities the show has given her and noted that she is "grateful" for the support.

Writing on Instagram, she said: "I honestly do appreciate the opportunities success being on the show allows SO much. So that will forever outweigh the chaos that ensues. I have embraced showing you guys the good and the bad, but I will always be a work in progress. And very happy we have entertained you and endlessly grateful for the support. It wasn’t easy to watch at times but I guess if it was you wouldn’t be so invested in our crazy lives. So thank you." (sic)