'Ghostbusters VR' is coming to the Meta Quest 2 later this year.

Fans of the blockbuster supernatural comedy franchise will be able to step into the role of a Ghostbuster in the multiplayer VR game, which can be played in single-player mode or with up to three friends.

Jake Zim, senior vice president of Virtual Reality, Sony Pictures Entertainment, said: “If you’re looking to create a big, engaging multiplayer VR game that has to be experienced to be believed, who you gonna call? nDreams.

“Virtual reality on Meta Quest 2 truly allows us to live out our dream of being a Ghostbuster. The world, the ghosts and the iconic tools and equipment deliver the ultimate VR adventure. And most importantly, busting ghosts with your friends is fun!”

Meta's Mark Zuckerberg shared the trailer for the upcoming game at Meta Quest‘s Gaming Showcase on Wednesday (20.04.22).

The game is being published by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality in partnership with 'Phantom: Covert Ops' developer nDreams.

Set in San Francisco, players will be tasked with unravelling a mysterious conspiracy and hunting down ghosts with tools including a proton pack and a P.K.E. merter in-hand.

There is currently no release date for the game.

Another title based on the franchise, 'Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed', is also due out on PC, PlayStation and Xbox before the end of 2022.

The original 'Ghostbusters' film was released in 1984 and was directed and produced by Ivan Reitman, and written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis.

It starred Bill Murray, Aykroyd, and Ramis as Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, and Egon Spengler, three eccentric parapsychologists who start a ghost-catching business in New York City.

The motion picture was so successful, it spawned animated television shows, film sequels, and reboots.