Cutting smartphone use by one hour a day reduces anxiety.

Researchers in Germany have found that reducing the daily use of a smartphone has a number of positive effects on a person's well-being.

The study found that those using their phones less were more satisfied with their lives and were more likely to exercise.

Dr. Julia Brailovskaia and experts at Ruhr-Universität Bochum wanted to determine whether our lives are better without smartphones or if there is a "sweet spot" for daily usage.

The team recruited 619 people for their study and split them into three groups. 226 reduced the amount of time spent on their phones, 200 put the devices aside for one week and 193 didn't change their behaviour at all.

Dr. Brailovskaia said: "We found that both completely giving up the smartphone and reducing its daily use by one hour had positive effects on the lifestyle and well-being of the participants.

"In the group who reduced use, these effects even lasted longer and were thus more stable than in the abstinence group."