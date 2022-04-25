Gal Gadot is "honoured" to be the face of Tiffany Co.'s Blue Book collection.

The 'Wonder Woman' actress shot the Botanica campaign in October 2021 with photographer Dan Jackson and she admitted working with the prestigious jewellery firm on their one-of-a-kind high-end designs was one of her "favourite" experiences to date.

She told the Hollywood Reporter: “This was one of my favourite campaigns to shoot

“I’ve never seen anything quite as stunning as the Botanica Dandelion necklace we shot. Tiffany’s diamonds and craftsmanship are truly unparalleled.

“It’s such an honour to be included in this Tiffany campaign. The pieces I am wearing from the 2022 Blue Book collection Botanica are some of my favorites, as they are inspired by the most beautiful flowers: the dandelion and orchid.”

Gal - who wore a Blue Book necklace to the 2021 Golden Globe Awards and a re-creation of the famous Tiffany Diamond for her role in 'Death on the Nile' - is "more than a house ambassador" to Tiffany.

Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communication for Tiffany Co., said in a statement: “Gal Gadot is more than a house ambassador. She epitomises the effortless glamour, sheer sophistication and sense of modernity that Blue Book represents.

"We are thrilled that she is the face of the new Botanica campaign.”

The 36-year-old actress was named Miss Israel in 2004 but she previously admitted she "didn't want to win" the pageant.

She said: "I'm not the type of girl to do beauty competitions. But I had some time before my military service, and I was like, "That's going to be nice to tell my grandkids that Grandma competed in Miss Israel." And then I won. I was like, "Holy s**t. Now what?" I didn't want to win. I never thought I would."

The 'Fast Furious' star then went on to explain that sudden fame as a result of winning the pageant became "too much", quipping that "didn't try to impress" or "play by the book" when it came to competing in the Miss Universe follow-up competition.

She added: "I was so naïve. I was only 18, and to become a celebrity and have paparazzi around, it was too much for me. When they sent me to Miss Universe, I said, "Never again. I'm not even taking chances." And they go, "You have to wear evening gowns for breakfast." It was so ridiculous; I didn't play by the book. I just did my thing, and I didn't try to impress them. I was like, "English, no. Me no speak. Very hard language." And then I didn't make the first cut!"