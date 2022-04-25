Khloe Kardashian finds it "safer to stay at home" after being subjected to constant online criticism.

The 37-year-old star admitted she no longer enjoys using social media because everything from her appearance to her on/off relationship with Tristan Thompson - the father of her three-year-old daughter True - is subject to ridicule, leaving her struggling with anxiety and low self-confidence.

She lifted the lid on her struggle during an episode of her family's new reality show, 'The Kardashians', which featured her preparing for an interview on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.

During a candid chat alongside her best friend Malika Haqq, Khloe explained: “Social media used to be fun and silly.

“There are definitely always trolls and now everything is so critical. The way I look, my situation with Tristan (Thompson).

“Is my hair done the right way? What is she doing with that laugh? … I think I've gotten to the point where it's literally safer to stay at home.

"Saying a mantra like ‘F*** the haters, tune them out,' yes, I think that's obviously everyone's goal but it's so much easier said than done.

"I feel obviously much better talking it through. It's so easy for people to say, 'You don't know them, don't pay attention’.

“Trust me, I try not to but when I walk down the street and then even paparazzi is heckling at you the same things you're trying to avoid, it's so deteriorating on your self-esteem, your confidence, the way you view yourself.”

Khloe has previously been accused of altering her pictures on social media and she admits the scrutiny has left her second-guessing herself.

She went on: “Even anxiety to post photos on Instagram. Even when I'm like, 'I barely did retouching' but I'm so afraid to post it because people are gonna say I did this.”

The reality TV star also admitted she was worried about agreeing to the interview with James, amid fears her appearance would be picked apart by trolls.

She turned to Malika as she said: “I have to do James Corden. I just have such anxiety about going.

“It's never the interview, it's more the aftermath. I have to listen to everybody say this, or judge you, or overanalyse something you say, or pick this apart … this s*** used to be fun."

However, James, 43, was able to soothe Khloe’s fears.

"In a clip from 'The Kardashians', James was seen talking to Khloe backstage, telling her: “We all have to remember, none of these things are about you.

“Anybody who's like that, it's only a representation and a reflection of them. That's it, it's nothing to do with you.

“How could anyone judge anyone when they don't even know them? So you become something else in their mind... it doesn't matter.

“These words only exist if I give them any power. They only exist to me if I allow them to penetrate my core. Look, you're drinking Champagne at 4 p.m. on a Monday and you're at work. We've won!"

Khloé later added: "This speech just makes me feel - it sounds so corny - but warm and fuzzy. I feel understood because I know he's talking to me but I know he's had this talk with himself."