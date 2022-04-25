Paloma Faith loves to relax with a hot bath.

The 40-year-old singer - who has two children with her French artist partner Leyman Lahcine - admitted one of her favourite ways to unwind before bed is with a soak in the tub surrounded by familiar scents.

She said: "I love baths. I really like the smell of frankincense and Palo Santo. They’re quite Catholic smells. I’m a lapsed Catholic, but those smells relax me. I’ll normally be ready for sleep by 11pm."

Paloma has cut down on drinking because it no longer feels "worth it" and she'd rather parent her kids without a hangover.

She told Observer magazine: "I used to drink on a Saturday night, but I’ve started not to, as it just doesn’t feel worth it any more and I don’t want my kids to think I don’t like them."

The 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' hitmaker admitted her lazy Sunday mornings have changed a lot since she had her children.

She said: "[In the past] some days I wouldn’t get up until 1pm. I used to work in bars, so all the bar workers went out from 3am until 7am. I don’t know whether I look back wistfully, but it would be nice to just wake up naturally...

"My children wake me up about 7am, even though every bone in my body is saying, ‘It’s Sunday. You’re meant to sleep in until at least nine.'

"On Sundays we have a rule where we all just get into bed together. My five year old really loves breakfast in bed, but the one year old can’t yet as it would just destroy the bed. I like to cook crêpes on Sundays. My little one likes chocolate spread, the baby has some purée – and I have the leftover scraps."